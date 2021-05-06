Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

