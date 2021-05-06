6,085 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

