Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CXH. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.