Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.