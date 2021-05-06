Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $141.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

