1,227 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CME Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

