Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,562 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $180.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

