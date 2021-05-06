Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

