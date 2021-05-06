Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,337 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

