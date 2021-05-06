Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 32,325 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,325 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $710,275,000 after buying an additional 429,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,983,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

