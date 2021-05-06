Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 32,325 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,325 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $710,275,000 after buying an additional 429,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,983,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TPR opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.
TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.
In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
