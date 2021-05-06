The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 321,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GAB opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

