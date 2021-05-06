Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.57 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.