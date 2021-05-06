Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TFX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

TFX opened at $410.34 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.69. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.