Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of PetMed Express worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 412,932 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 311,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. PetMed Express’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

