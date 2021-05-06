Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

