Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

APTV stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.