Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 800.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.63.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $335.72 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.51 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.