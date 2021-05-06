SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of SVMK worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SVMK by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at $442,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVMK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $75,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

