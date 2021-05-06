AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FDIV opened at $50.11 on Thursday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

