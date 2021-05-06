AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,004 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,627,000 after buying an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,230,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,641,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after buying an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

