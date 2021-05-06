Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 172,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 43,091 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 18.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

