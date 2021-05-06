Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $284,000 Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $32.84 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

