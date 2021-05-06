Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $284,000 Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MacroGenics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $32.84 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

