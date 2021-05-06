Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NYSE:SF opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 in the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

