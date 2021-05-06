$1.14 EPS Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $78.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

