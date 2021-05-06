The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,395.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,238.36.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,099.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,201.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,051.44. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $470.66 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

