Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Buys A$96,545.44 in Stock

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) insider Grant Davey purchased 303,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,545.44 ($68,961.03).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Grant Davey sold 24,000,000 shares of Lotus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$3,000,000.00 ($2,142,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.54.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

