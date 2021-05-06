Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Sells $46,220.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $46,220.00.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $398.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

