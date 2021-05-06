Jonathan Tooth Purchases 90,000 Shares of Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Stock

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) insider Jonathan Tooth purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$79,380.00 ($56,700.00).

Jonathan Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Development Group alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Jonathan Tooth 146 shares of Generation Development Group stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 105.55, a current ratio of 105.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Generation Development Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About Generation Development Group

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.