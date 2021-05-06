Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 971,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 865,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 645,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 365,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 165,528 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

