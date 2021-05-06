Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $119.16 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $343.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

