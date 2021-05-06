Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSE:PACE opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

