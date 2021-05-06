National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,675,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

