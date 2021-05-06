Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,006,000 after purchasing an additional 934,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,965,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

