The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $444.00 at KeyCorp

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $429.00 to $444.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.85.

Shares of COO stock opened at $400.88 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

