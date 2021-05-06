Argus Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by Argus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

