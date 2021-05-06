Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $570.00 at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $565.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $496.36 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $337.04 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 354.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

