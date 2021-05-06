Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of -61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.