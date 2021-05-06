KBC Group NV Sells 206 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

