Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

