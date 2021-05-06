Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 45,791 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

