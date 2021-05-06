Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 154.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $284,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at $73.27 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $74.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

