Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.83 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FORM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

