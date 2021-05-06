Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

