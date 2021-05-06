Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,635.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,356.74 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,213.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,936.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

