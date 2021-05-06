BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is ($0.80). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.58) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTAI opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

