Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $158.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

