Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

CB opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.44. Chubb has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

