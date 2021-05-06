Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. CONMED reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 985.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $141.40 on Monday. CONMED has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3,535.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Insiders have sold a total of 43,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

