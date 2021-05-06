Short Interest in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Declines By 16.1%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.